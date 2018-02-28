Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) is still a good stock.

Cramer wouldn't buy ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) because young portfolio managers are not fans of fossil fuels.

Instead of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT), Cramer would rather buy Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI).

Cramer can't recommend SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) as a buy. He doesn't like the stock and he isn't tempted by its 8 percent yield.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is a very good stock, thinks Cramer. He added that people didn't like the last quarter and they think the chart is broken. Cramer doesn't agree with that view.