Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On ConocoPhillips, Texas Instruments And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) is still a good stock.
Cramer wouldn't buy ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) because young portfolio managers are not fans of fossil fuels.
Instead of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT), Cramer would rather buy Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI).
Cramer can't recommend SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) as a buy. He doesn't like the stock and he isn't tempted by its 8 percent yield.
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is a very good stock, thinks Cramer. He added that people didn't like the last quarter and they think the chart is broken. Cramer doesn't agree with that view.
