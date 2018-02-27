Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On STMicroelectronics And Allergan

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a good stock. He likes the semiconductor space.

Cramer thinks Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) isn't bad, but he would rather own IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX).

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shouldn't be bought, believes Cramer. He explained that optics are too hard for him.

Cramer's charitable trust has a small position in Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN). He's worried about a down year 2018 and he believes there's no way a drug stock can have a down year, unless they split the company.