Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On STMicroelectronics And Allergan

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a good stock. He likes the semiconductor space.

Cramer thinks Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) isn't bad, but he would rather own IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX).

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shouldn't be bought, believes Cramer. He explained that optics are too hard for him.

Cramer's charitable trust has a small position in Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN). He's worried about a down year 2018 and he believes there's no way a drug stock can have a down year, unless they split the company.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

