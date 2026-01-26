Meta And Other Social Media Giants Ask Federal Judge To Dismiss Lawsuits Claiming Platforms Were Designed To Addict Children

On Monday, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and other major social media companies urged a U.S. federal judge to block school districts' lawsuits alleging their platforms were intentionally designed to addict students and worsen a youth mental health crisis.

Big Tech Cites Section 230 Protections

At a hearing in Oakland, California, attorneys for the companies asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to rule that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields them from liability, reported Reuters.

The companies argue the school districts' claims rely heavily on user-generated content, which is broadly protected under federal law.

"If that evidence is entirely excluded, I think the record here is incredibly thin," said Jonathan Blavin, an attorney representing the companies. "It's just not there."

School Districts Say Case Is About Design, Not Content

Lawyers for six school districts countered that their lawsuits focus on platform design features — not posts or videos — that allegedly keep young users engaged for extended periods.

They argue those features have contributed to rising mental health problems among students and forced schools to spend more on counseling, staffing and anti-bullying efforts.

"The literature shows the increase in the risk of harm is not based on content," said plaintiffs' attorney Andre Mura, citing expert studies reviewed by the districts.

Judge Signals Skepticism Over Dismissal

Rogers acknowledged that much of the evidence appears intertwined with content but suggested that does not automatically bar the cases.

Juries often assess problems with multiple causes, she said.

"It's not like we have a white and a yolk — it's all scrambled together," Rogers said. "Why should this be any different?"

Bellwether Cases With National Impact

The lawsuits are part of thousands filed nationwide against social media companies, including Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) , YouTube and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , TikTok and ByteDance, over alleged youth addiction.

The school district cases are designated as bellwethers, meant to test how juries may respond ahead of federal trials scheduled to begin in June.

A related state-court trial is set to begin this week in Los Angeles.

Last week, it was reported that Snap quietly settled a closely watched social media addiction case just days before a landmark trial was due to start.

In 2024, a U.S. judge dismissed claims holding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally liable in 25 lawsuits alleging the company concealed mental health risks linked to children's use of Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 28, after the market closes.

Price Action: Meta shares were up 2.06% on Monday, Snap shares declined 0.79% and Alphabet Class A shares increased 1.62% while Calss C shares rose 1.57%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Meta maintains a stronger price trend over the short term but is negative in medium and long terms with a poor Momentum ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: gguy on Shutterstock.com