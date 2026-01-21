Jensen Huang Says His Parents Have The 'Most Expensive Car' In The World, But He Regrets Buying It For Them — Mom, Dad Aren't Thrilled Either

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang revealed that selling shares after the company's 1999 IPO to buy his parents a Mercedes is his "only regret"—and that his parents aren't exactly thrilled about it either.

Nvidia's Historic Returns Spotlighted

The revelation came during a conversation with BlackRock (NASDAQ:BLK) CEO Larry Fink at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Fink praised Nvidia's long-term performance, noting that shareholders have seen annualized returns of roughly 30% to 37% since the IPO—far outpacing BlackRock's own 21% total annualized return.

"Just think about that. What would that mean to every pension fund if they invested in Nvidia as an IPO," Fink said, adding that it's a testament to Huang's leadership.

Nvidia went public on Jan. 22, 1999, pricing its IPO shares at $12 apiece.

What Huang Said About The Mercedes Misstep

Huang responded with a story that drew laughter from the audience.

Shortly after Nvidia went public, he sold shares to buy his parents a luxury Mercedes S-Class, which he joked was "the most expensive car in the world."

"My only regret was after the IPO—I wanted to buy my parents something nice, so I sold Nvidia stock at a valuation of $300 million," Huang said, adding, "They regret it."

Fink jokingly asked if his parents still had the vehicle, to which Huang confirmed, "Yeah, they still have it."

Nvidia's Tech Bets Put It At The Center Of AI Revolution

Last year, Nvidia became the first company to cross a $5 trillion market valuation. At the time of writing, the company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion.

In the past 12 months, Nvidia shares have increased by 30.07%, while over the past five years, they have gained 1,236.11%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Founded in 1993, Nvidia reshaped the computing landscape in 1999 with the invention of the graphics processing unit, or GPU, a technology that later became foundational to modern AI workloads.

In 2012, Nvidia helped usher in the modern era of artificial intelligence with the introduction of AlexNet, a neural network that signaled the company’s recognition of the transformative potential of AI ahead of many competitors.

In March 2024, Nvidia unveiled its Blackwell GPU platform and earlier this month at CES 2026, Huang said Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin platform is already in full production.

Nvidia stock scores high on Quality in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, showing a strong long-term price trend despite weakness in the short and medium term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: jamesonwu1972 from Shutterstock