SpaceX Unveils New Starlink US Residential Plans Starting At $50/Month

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider by Elon Musk's commercial space flight company SpaceX, has unveiled new residential plans for the U.S.

New Residential Plans

The company has unveiled new pricing for the residential plans on Wednesday, offering the 100 Mbps plan for $50/month. The company is also offering a 200 Mbps plan for $80/month, while the Residential Max plan is offered for $120/month and comes with a Starlink Mini Travel kit.

The company had earlier unveiled the new 100 Mbps plan for $40/month late last year, offering unlimited data and free installation, as well as no limit on upload speeds.

Starlink On Flights

The new pricing comes as Starlink has been seeing increased adoption on flights, with the service offered by Qatar Airways on its fleet, as well as on mainline flights operated by United Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

SpaceX's VP of Starlink Engineering, Michael Nicolls, also touted the Starlink terminal's less than 0.5% increase in fuel consumption, with Musk sharing that there was room for further improvements, touting almost zero increase in fuel burn due to additional drag created by Starlink antennas.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock