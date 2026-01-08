Qatar Airways Unveils First-Ever Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner With Elon Musk-Backed Starlink Connectivity

Qatar Airways has unveiled its first Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with Elon Musk-backed satellite internet service Starlink connectivity.

First-Ever Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner With Starlink

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the company shared the announcement, sharing that the company has over 120 widebody aircraft with "faster-than-home onboard connectivity."

The company also shared that it is the first flight operator to offer Starlink connectivity in its entire Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) (OTC:EADSY) A350 aircraft fleet. The flight operator also offers Starlink connectivity in the Boeing 777 aircraft fleet. Qatar Airways then shared that it is "connecting over 11 million global passengers" with Starlink.

Starlink On Flights

Starlink is offered on mainline flights in the United Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) . The flight operator shared that the service will be free for its MileagePlus members. Starlink was also in talks with multiple major Middle Eastern airlines, including UAE-based Emirates and FlyDubai, as well as Gulf Air and Saudia.

Meanwhile, Musk shared that United's fellow American flight operator, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , could risk losing customers if the in-flight internet service isn’t up to par.

Musk's comment comes after American Airlines announced it would be partnering with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) satellite internet service provider Leo.

9 Million Users, Starlink In Venezuela

Starlink also announced that it had reached 9 million worldwide customers across 155 territories. Musk hailed the milestone, sharing that "rebuilding the whole Internet in space" was no mean feat.

The billionaire also announced that Starlink would offer free broadband internet across Venezuela following President Donald Trump's military operation in the country that led to the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

