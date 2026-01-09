DoorDash CEO Denies Viral Reddit Allegations, Uber Eats Leader Calls AI-Generated Hoax 'Completely Made Up' As Many Fall For Fake Post

Executives from DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats have rushed to address a viral Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) post spreading false claims about internal misconduct.

Viral Reddit Post Sparks Corporate Response

Last week, a Reddit user posing as a food delivery app employee posted allegations of fraudulent practices at a major company, drawing more than 37 million views on X.

The claims prompted executives to go on record to deny the accusations and clarify their companies' reputations. The post on Reddit has now been deleted.

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said on X, "This is not DoorDash, and I would fire anyone who promoted or tolerated the kind of culture described in this Reddit post. There's so much wrong with this post."

The company's official account also shared a blog post explaining "How DoorDash is Different."

Uber Eats COO Calls It ‘Completely Made Up'

Andrew Macdonald, president and chief operating officer of Uber, weighed in, stating, "I am responsible for @UberEats. This post is definitively not about us. I suspect it is completely made up. Don't trust everything you read on the internet."

The Reddit thread caught the attention of journalist Casey Newton, founder of Platformer, who contacted the supposed whistleblower to verify the claims.

The individual provided fake internal documents and an AI-generated Uber Eats employee badge. Newton confirmed the materials were fabricated but highlighted the speed and realism with which AI now produces convincing false evidence.

