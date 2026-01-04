Jensen Huang To Visit Taiwan As Nvidia Plans Taipei Headquarters Amid TSMC Capacity Strain: Report

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly expected to visit Taiwan this month, where he may formally announce plans for a new Taipei headquarters as surging AI chip demand — particularly from China — tightens pressure on the global semiconductor supply chain.

Jensen Huang's Taiwan Visit Could Cement Nvidia's Regional Footprint

Market speculation in Taiwan suggests Huang will return ahead of the Lunar New Year to attend Nvidia's annual year-end gathering with local employees and partners, reported Taiwan’s United Daily News on Saturday.

During the visit, Huang is expected to appear alongside Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an to announce and sign an agreement for Nvidia's Taiwan headquarters, reportedly located in the Beishike district of Taipei.

City officials have confirmed ongoing communication with Nvidia regarding scheduling and regulatory approvals, according to the report.

Taipei's government has begun the urban planning process to merge two adjacent sites earmarked for the project, signaling progress toward final approval, it added.

Huang made a brief, high-speed trip to Taiwan late last year.

Taipei Officials Say Nvidia Has Submitted Investment Intent

Chiang said city officials have held discussions not only with Huang but also with Nvidia's chief financial officer and senior executives.

Nvidia has formally submitted a letter of intent to invest, which Taipei officials described as a strong vote of confidence from the world's most valuable company.

The city government is now reviewing multiple compliance scenarios to ensure the project meets legal and zoning requirements before final approval.

‘Trillion-Dollar Banquet' Highlights Nvidia's Supply Chain Power

Huang is also rumored to host a high-profile private dinner dubbed the "trillion-dollar banquet," bringing together leaders from Taiwan's most influential technology firms.

Expected attendees reportedly include executives from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) , Foxconn, owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTC:HNHPF) , Quanta Computer, Wistron, Pegatron and Compal.

AI Boom Drives Nvidia's $4.5 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia's market capitalization has climbed to about $4.6 trillion, surpassing Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , as demand for its Blackwell chips and CUDA software platform accelerates.

Analysts say Nvidia's dominance in AI training remains largely unchallenged, even as rivals develop custom chips focused primarily on inference.

Industry experts note that AI is entering a "physical AI" phase, extending beyond chatbots into robotics, autonomous systems and smart devices, fueling long-term demand for advanced hardware.

China Demand Adds Upside — And Supply Strain

Chinese technology firms have sharply increased orders for Nvidia's H200 AI chips following policy shifts that allow limited sales into China.

Reports indicate orders exceed Nvidia's current production capacity, prompting the company to ask TSMC to boost output.

Analysts warn that while China’s demand could drive further growth, it also risks intensifying supply constraints across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Price Action: Nvidia shares are up 0.064% in after-hours trading. In the past 12 months, the shares have been up by 26.38%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings rank Nvidia in the 94th percentile for Growth and the 98th percentile for Quality. Click here to see how it compares to competitors.

