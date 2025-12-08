What's Going On With Nvidia Shares Monday?

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher Monday after reports suggesting that the US Department of Commerce will soon allow the export of Nvidia H200 chips to China.

What To Know: According to Semafor, the White House plans to direct the US Department of Commerce to allow exports of Nvidia GPUs that are about 18 months behind the company's most advanced chips. The move would permit shipments of H200 chips to China.

The decision is expected to bolster Nvidia's revenue by reopening access to a large market for its chips, according to the report.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has indicated the decision rests with President Trump, and a person familiar with the matter told The Scoop that Lutnick is supportive of the strategy. A Commerce spokesperson declined to comment.

NVDA Price Action: At the time of writing, Nvidia shares are trading 0.93% higher at $184.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock



