Amazon Launches Alexa+ Website To Rival ChatGPT

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expanding Alexa+ to the web as it ramps up competition with leading artificial intelligence chatbots.

On Monday, Amazon launched Alexa.com, a browser-based experience that allows users to interact with Alexa+ directly from a desktop or laptop.

The move puts Amazon's AI assistant in more direct competition with web-first tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, as well as offerings from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Gemini, Anthropic, and Perplexity, CNBC reported on Monday.

Early Access Rollout Expands Alexa's Reach

The Alexa.com website is currently limited to Alexa+, Amazon's upgraded AI assistant that debuted last February and remains in early access.

Users must typically join a waitlist or purchase newer Amazon devices to gain access. Amazon has been gradually rolling out Alexa+ and has said that more than one million people already have access to the service.

Through Alexa.com, users can ask questions, explore more complex topics, generate content, plan travel itineraries, and get help with homework.

Amazon also says users can manage smart home devices directly within the Alexa+ chat window, keeping conversations and controls in a single interface.

By introducing a browser-based version of Alexa+, Amazon aims to make its assistant available to the users everywhere.

Amazon has faced increasing pressure to modernize Alexa's hardware and software following the rapid adoption of ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and similar AI platforms.

Amazon previewed Alexa.com when it introduced Alexa+ last year and previously indicated the site would roll out to early access users in 2024.

Ambient Intelligence Drives Amazon's AI Strategy

Amazon is pushing Alexa toward "ambient intelligence" as it looks to move users away from screen-heavy habits like doom scrolling.

Panos Panay, Amazon's head of devices and services, said younger users are growing tired of endless social media feeds and want technology that works naturally in the background.

Speaking at Fortune Brainstorm AI, Panay said this generation expects AI to remove friction and operate without constant tapping, scrolling, or screens.

He pointed to simple voice interactions, like settling family decisions, as examples of how ambient intelligence makes technology feel effortless.

To support this shift, Amazon is developing new hardware beyond today's smart speakers, wearables, and devices.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 3.12% at $233.57 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

