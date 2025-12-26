Amazon's Alexa Chief Says Younger Users Are Getting 'Tired of Doom Scrolling'— And The Fix May Mean No Phones At All

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is pioneering a shift towards “ambient intelligence” as part of its strategy to address the growing fatigue with social media “doom scrolling.”

Panos Panay, the e-commerce retailer’s head of devices and services, highlighted the potential of this new era, emphasizing that technology should seamlessly integrate into users’ lives without the need for screens.

Speaking at Fortune Brainstorm AI in San Francisco a couple of weeks ago, Panay said, “There's a whole younger generation coming up that I think at some point they get tired of doom scrolling.” He stressed that these users, raised in an “AI world,” will demand technology that bypasses traditional computing friction.

How Amazon Plans To Disrupt Digital Interactions

Panay described a future where users no longer need to engage with screens for everyday tasks. He shared an anecdote about using Alexa to resolve a family debate over restaurant choices, highlighting the ease of ambient intelligence. “It's such a joy because there's no opening a phone, opening the app, clicking, finding … none of it,” he said.

To support this vision, Amazon is exploring new hardware innovations. While Panay did not disclose specific product plans, he hinted at a “lab full of ideas,” suggesting that current smart devices are just the beginning.

Amazon’s strategy involves enhancing its product lineup, including wearables and smart devices, to ensure users can interact with technology effortlessly.

He emphasized the importance of seamless connectivity, saying, "I think you're going to want your assistant with you everywhere you go." This aligns with Amazon’s vision of integrating AI into various aspects of daily life.

The updated “Alexa Plus” is poised to be a key component of this strategy, transforming from a simple command tool into a comprehensive “home manager” with “unlimited depth of understanding” and contextual memory.

Why Security Is Non-Negotiable

Meanwhile, security remains a top priority for Amazon as it advances its AI capabilities. Panay addressed privacy concerns, stating, "I feel like it's a contract with our customers, period. We break that contract, we lose our customers."

He assured that Amazon does not compromise on security protocols, describing it as the “first premise” in product design. This commitment is crucial as the company continues to innovate in the ambient intelligence space.

Panay concluded by highlighting the cultural shift away from screens, advocating for more meaningful activities, such as reading. "I think learning is one of the finest arts on the planet … and I think reading does that," he said.

