Nvidia's Jensen Huang Reveals He Helped Elon Musk Build Model S Computer, FSD Hardware

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang recalled the company's long-standing collaborations with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk.

Helped Elon Build Model S Computers

Speaking at media personality Joe Rogan's "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Wednesday, Huang shared his experience when he was first describing the DGX-1 Supercomputer at an annual event.

"I was lucky because I had known Elon and helped him build the first computer for the Model S," Huang said, adding that he also helped Musk build Autonomous Vehicle hardware.

"We were basically the FSD computer version 1," Huang said, outlining past collaborations with the Tesla CEO. "When I announced DGX-1, nobody in the world wanted it. I had no purchase orders," Huang said, before sharing that it was Musk who shared that he had a non-profit company "that could really use" the technology, which later turned out to be OpenAI. “I boxed one up. I drove it up to San Francisco and I delivered to Elon in 2016," the Nvidia CEO shared.

Tesla's Nvidia Moment, Michael Burry's Valuation Concerns

Recently, Musk shared his prediction about Tesla's own "Nvidia moment," which the CEO believes will happen once the company can scale up Unsupervised autonomous driving technology, predicting a "major valuation change." He also predicted a bigger change when the company's Optimus humanoid robot enters production at scale.

Meanwhile, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry shared his concerns with Tesla's market valuation, calling the company "ridiculously overvalued" in a recent blog post. He also hit out at supporters of Musk and Tesla, labelling them the "Elon cult," and how supporters remain bullish about the EV giant's ventures until it sees competition in a sector.

Elon Musk Hails Nvidia, Google

Musk also shared that he does not engage in investing in the traditional sense, like having a portfolio or buying stocks, but shared that he instead tries to "build things."

"I think Google is gonna be pretty valuable in the future. They’ve laid the groundwork for an immense amount of value creation from an AI standpoint," Musk said on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) , while saying that Nvidia was an "obvious" choice.

Nvidia exceeded expectations with its ​third-quarter revenue of $57 billion, which was a 62% year-on-year increase compared with the same period in 2024. The revenue also exceeded the Wall Street consensus of $54.88 billion. Nvidia's $1.30 EPS outperformed analysts’ expectations.

