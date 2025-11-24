What's Going On With Faraday Future Stock Monday?

Electric mobility company Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) issued its latest weekly business update from Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia.

He spoke from New York, where he marked the official name and ticker change of the company's majority-owned U.S.-listed business, now AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIXC) , and the launch of its new strategy.

Jia said the move completes Faraday Future's "Dual Flywheel, Dual Bridge, and Dual Listed-Company" structure.

He emphasized that AIxCrypto could accelerate growth by linking Web3 value to Web2 businesses and expanding access to capital, technology, and users.

Faraday Future stock has tanked 54% year-to-date (YTD) due to production delays and cash-burn concerns. However, it is pushing new initiatives to unlock value and improve customer experience.

EV Product Milestones and Charging Network Expansion

The company announced that its 2026-and-later FF and FX electric vehicles — including the next-generation FF 91 and FX Super One — will integrate the North American Charging System (NACS), giving drivers direct access to Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network.

This move expands charging access to more than 28,000 Superchargers globally and over 45,000 DC fast-charging points when combined with broader NACS and CCS networks.

Jia highlighted that Faraday Future recently became the controlling and majority shareholder of AIxCrypto Holdings, and he expects this relationship to deliver a new independent growth engine for the company, including the potential for lower-cost financing and a broader user base.

Jia added that the first batch of FX Super One components will arrive at the Port of Long Beach next week, advancing the program into pilot builds and pre-production vehicles.

Faraday Future will also showcase the FX Super One and FF 91 at the upcoming LA Auto Show, where customer test-drives and ride-alongs will begin and preorders will open.

First Analyst Coverage

Faraday Future received its first analyst coverage as Litchfield Hills Research initiated the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 forecast, signaling major upside from its $1.02 price.

The firm highlighted the EV maker's unique FF Co-creation platform and its "dual home" manufacturing strategy, saying the stock appears undervalued despite a big YTD drop and high volatility.

The company recently logged 200+ paid preorders for its FX Super One in the UAE within 24 hours, naming Andrés Iniesta as its first global owner and offering crypto payment options.

Price Action: FFAI shares closed up 7.69% at $1.12 on Friday.

