Faraday Future EVs To Gain Tesla Supercharger Access Starting 2026

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) shares are trading higher premarket on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the company disclosed that its 2026 and later vehicles featuring the North American Charging System (NACS) port will have direct access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

NACS, also known as SAE J3400, supports both public and home charging and is gaining global adoption.

The vehicles include future FF and FX models, such as the next-generation FF 91 and FX Super One MPV (BEV).

The drivers will be able to use over 28,000 Superchargers across the U.S., Canada, Japan, and South Korea, while still having access to other DC fast-charging networks like ChargePoint and EVgo.

Also, Future FF and FX BEV owners will have access to more than 45,000 DC fast chargers via NACS and CCS networks, offering greater flexibility for daily use or long road trips.

The company targets the newly launched FX Super One's first U.S. rollout by year-end and will be available in four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard.

Management Commentary

Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of FF said, "Access to public chargers and the overall charging infrastructure is still one of the biggest pain points for current electric vehicle owners as well as for those considering purchasing one, so offering our users the convenience, reliability, speed, and ease of use that comes from Tesla's Supercharging network will hopefully alleviate those concerns,"

"As we are planning to launch a number of affordable AIEV FX products in the future, gaining access to Tesla's Superchargers will ‘open the road' to our users on their journeys."

Recent Key Events

Last month, Faraday Future disclosed a deal for official entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

The company plans to release third-quarter FY25 results today, November 13, 2025.

Price Action: FFAI shares are up 6.31% at $1.180 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

