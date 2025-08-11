Faraday Future Stock Down As New Strategy, Premium Market Push, Year-End EV Rollout Near

Electric vehicle developer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric FFAI stock traded lower on Monday after it issued its 15th weekly business update from founder and Global co-CEO YT Jia on Sunday.

The company will unveil on Aug. 16 at Pebble Beach its upgraded dual-flywheel, dual-bridge Eco Strategy to drive capital returns, cash flow, net asset value, balance sheet optimization and shareholder value. Faraday Future expanded its S1 User Ecosystem by entering Massachusetts through a 100-unit FX Super One preorder deal with Bos Auto, targeting Boston's premium markets.

The company launched the global FX Super One design campaign, began baseline crash tests in Detroit for FMVSS certification, and identified industrialization gaps to close with Tier 1 suppliers. Faraday Future will showcase the FF 91 and FX Super One at Monterey Car Week events, advancing the second chapter of its Bridge Strategy.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) plans to invest in crypto assets, accelerating Web2–Web3 integration and signaling the start of a potential decade-long crypto bull market. Faraday Future said it is evaluating how to capitalize on this opportunity.

Last Friday, Faraday Future disclosed that since appointing founder Jia as co-CEO in April, Faraday Future has significantly improved operational and capital fundamentals, boosted market confidence and increased its market capitalization by nearly 300%. Jia has also led initiatives such as firmly opposing a reverse stock split to uphold the company's "stockholders first" philosophy.

The company joined the Russell 3000 Index and institutional investors such as BlackRock and Vanguard have substantially increased their holdings.

Faraday Future proposed a 39% increase in total authorized shares to maintain disciplined, low-percentage issuance while meeting obligations from a recent $105 million financing and enabling rapid execution of the second Chapter of the Bridge Strategy.

The company announced that the approvals will support the first FX vehicle rolling off the line by year-end. Following its July 17 product launch, the FX Super One has secured over 10,000 paid preorders and entered trial production at the Hanford, California, factory.

FFAI Price Action: Faraday Future stock closed Monday down 0.40% at $2.46 at publication on Monday.

