Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos 'Copycat' After Reported Launch Of AI Startup Project Prometheus: 'Haha No Way'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday took a jibe at reports of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos's new startup, Project Prometheus.

Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos Is A “Copycat”

Taking to the social media platform X, Musk quoted a post by influencer Sawyer Merritt on Monday, which shared the news of Bezos's startup. "Haha no way 😂 Copy 🐈," Musk said in the post.

It’s worth noting that Musk and Bezos have companies that are direct competitors, with SpaceX and Blue Origin and now Project Prometheus, which could serve as a rival to xAI. Bezos has also backed Slate Auto, a rival to Tesla, which is gearing up to launch an affordable EV pickup truck.

What Is Project Prometheus?

Project Prometheus is Bezos's latest venture, reportedly creating AI tools tailored for automotive, space, robotics, scientific research and more. It has bagged $6.2 billion in funding so far. The company has hired various employees from Silicon Valley giants like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , as well as artificial intelligence non-profit OpenAI.

Jeff Bezos Offers New Glenn Insight

Recently, Bezos took to the social media platform X to share insights into the New Glenn rocket's landing procedure, explaining why Blue Origin targets landing "a few hundred feet away" from the Jacklyn landing site following New Glenn's successful launch and landing last week.

Elon Musk's Advice For Bill Gates, Tesla's AI Spending

Meanwhile, Musk advised billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates to abandon his "crazy" Tesla short position as the stock rebounded following a decline last week.

The EV giant's CEO also defended Tesla against criticism by investor Jim Chanos, who outlined Tesla's lack of spending in AI training for FSD and other ventures. Musk responded by saying that the company held back on spending because "it wasn’t yet the Limiting Factor for FSD."

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA jumped 0.30% to $410.13 during after-hours trading after it surged 1.13% to $408.92 at the end of the regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: