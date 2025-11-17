Elon Musk Says Tesla Held Back On AI Training For This Reason As Jim Chanos Questions Automaker's AI Spend: 'We're Building…'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the EV giant held back on its AI training efforts as it wasn't a hurdle in the development of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the past.

Tesla Customers Paying For Inference Compute Capex

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, investment firm Atreides Management's investor Gavin Baker responded to investor Jim Chanos' criticism of Tesla and its spending on AI.

Baker highlighted that Tesla customers were effectively paying for inference compute hardware as "Tesla's inference definitionally happens in the car."

It also gives Tesla an advantage in reducing AI spending on its FSD training efforts as "real world video scales infinitely," which "further lowers their capitalized training cost."

Elon Musk Says Training Wasn't The Limiting Factor For FSD

Responding to Baker's post, Musk said that he agreed with Baker's reasoning. "The reason Tesla hasn't yet spent more on AI training is that it wasn't yet the Limiting Factor for FSD," the CEO said.

He added that the automaker could face challenges in training the Optimus humanoid robot. "It will be that for Optimus, so we're building Cortex 2 for training," Musk said.

Cortex 2 is Tesla's dedicated supercomputer developed to train the Optimus robot, which Musk touts as a solution to enable universal income and battle labor shortages, being built as a companion site near the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas.

Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Waymo's Fleet Expansion

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO recently took a swipe at Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous cab service Waymo amid its fleet expansion. "Rookie numbers," Musk said as Waymo shared its updated size of 2,500 Robotaxis across multiple cities.

Musk had also recently touted Tesla’s FSD system, a key component of the company's Robotaxi operations, as a technology that could spread faster than “any technology ever.” Musk had also said that Tesla could enable self-driving for “millions of pre-existing cars" via a simple software update.

Tesla's FSD is currently under investigation by NHTSA for multiple traffic violations and accidents involving Tesla vehicles on FSD (Supervised) or Autopilot. The probe affects over 2.88 million vehicles made by the automaker.

