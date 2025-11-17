Nvidia Powers $500 Million AI Factory In Taiwan As Global Race For Smarter Tech Heats Up

Companies are shifting to artificial intelligence factories — large-scale, standardized systems powered by NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) technology — to turn AI development into a continuous, industrialized process that drives faster innovation and real-world deployment.

GMI Cloud, a fast-growing Nvidia Cloud Partner and graphics processing unit or GPU-as-a-Service provider, launched a $500 million AI Factory in Taiwan to strengthen the region's sovereign AI infrastructure and support large-scale model training and deployment.

The company said the facility will expand cross-Pacific AI collaboration by pairing U.S. accelerated computing technology with Asia's manufacturing expertise to speed real-world adoption of AI across industries.

The Taiwan AI Factory runs 7,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs in 96 GB300 NVL72 racks, delivering up to 2 million tokens per second for massive inference, fine-tuning, and multimodal workloads.

Nvidia NVLink, Quantum InfiniBand, Spectrum-X networking, and BlueField DPUs enable high-performance, energy-efficient computing designed to power enterprise innovation and safeguard data sovereignty.

Several partners are already deploying real-world use cases on the new platform.

Trend Micro uses Nvidia AI Enterprise software and GMI Cloud infrastructure to run digital-twin simulations that strengthen cybersecurity while keeping production environments safe.

Wistron trains and deploys computer vision and automation models directly on active production lines, reducing downtime and accelerating the shift to smart manufacturing.

Last week, reports indicated Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was rapidly scaling its AI infrastructure with a new "super factory" data center in Atlanta, built to anchor the Fairwater network and deliver massive computing power for advanced AI training. The facility will house hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs, connect to other Fairwater hubs with ultra-fast fiber links, and support major AI developers, including OpenAI, Mistral AI and xAI.

The Atlanta AI Factory forms a core pillar of Microsoft's plan to double its global data center footprint within two years.

NVDA Price Action: NVDA stock is down 1.77% at $186.80 at publication on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock