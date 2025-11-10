Robinhood's 340% Rally Proves Jim Cramer Right: 'It Gives People What They Want'

Jim Cramer isn't laughing at Robinhood Markets Inc's (NASDAQ:HOOD) monster run — he's defending it. The CNBC host fired off on X that "people will snicker about a top" as the trading platform's shares extended a jaw-dropping 344% gain over the past year, making it the top-performing stock in the S&P 500.

Cramer's point? Robinhood is thriving precisely because it "gives people what they want" — a gateway to the markets that keeps evolving with investor appetite. Robinhood stock is a member of Cramer’s PARC stocks since July 2025 – when he identified four “meme stocks that just won't quit” – the other three being Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR), AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Robinhood Opens The Door To Private AI Investing

According to the Financial Times, Robinhood is preparing to launch a fund that will allow everyday investors to buy into private AI companies, a space once reserved for venture capital and elite institutions. That's vintage Robinhood — blurring the line between Wall Street exclusivity and retail access.

The move has fueled fresh enthusiasm around the stock, already up more than threefold over the past 12 months, far outpacing other tech-driven PARC names like AppLovin (+148%) and Palantir (+220%), and Coinbase (+20%).

Cramer's bullish take underscores a broader shift: retail participation is no longer a meme-era relic — it's mainstream. And Robinhood's expansion beyond trading into AI-linked opportunities could cement its role as the go-to platform for the next wave of individual investors chasing innovation.

Betting On Access And Ambition

For investors, Robinhood's 2025 story isn't about short-term hype — it's about broadening access to the next generation of growth. With AI exposure, higher engagement, and renewed retail energy, HOOD's momentum looks more structural than speculative.

Cramer's verdict sums it up best: "Nothing wrong with that."

Photo: Ink-Drop / Shutterstock