Jim Cramer's 2025 ‘PARC’ basket – Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, Applovin Corp APP, Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD and Coinbase Global Inc COIN – is still riding the retail wave.

But one name is breaking away from the meme crowd with real technical muscle: Robinhood.

Robinhood's Technical Knockout

Up 153% year-to-date, HOOD is charging toward a major breakout. Trading near $100, the stock boasts an RSI (relative strength index) of 73.13, which is bullish but not overheated, and a MACD (moving average convergence divergence) of 7.72, signaling solid momentum. Importantly, it's riding high above all its key moving averages:

Eight-day SMA (simple moving average): $96.08

20-day SMA: $87.22

50-day SMA: $72.70

200-day SMA: $47.82

A decisive move above $105 could unlock upside toward $120, with strong technical support between $87 and $80. Robinhood's fundamentals are also firing. In the fourth quarter of 2024, crypto became Robinhood’s top revenue source, generating $358 million in transaction revenue – a 733% year-over-year increase – driven by a 455% surge in trading volume. It accounted for over 35% of the company's total net revenue.

PARC Peers: Slowing Momentum

Palantir is up 98% YTD, buoyed by AI-driven government contracts. But its RSI has cooled to 63.84, and it's now hovering just above its eight-day SMA ($142.33), showing signs of consolidation near resistance at $150.

AppLovin is the surprise underperformer—up just 4.1% YTD. While the stock has broken above its eight-day and 20-day SMAs, its RSI at 52.19 shows waning momentum. The ad tech rally looks like yesterday's news.

Coinbase has posted a respectable 53% YTD gain, with a strong MACD of 32.62 and a relatively hot RSI of 74.33. However, it remains highly correlated with Bitcoin's BTC/USD swings, lacking the diversified retail driver of Robinhood. While COIN trades above all major moving averages, its setup isn't as clean.

Verdict: Robinhood Rules The PARC Pack

Cramer may have given all four names a shoutout, but Robinhood is stealing the technical spotlight. With momentum, volume and fundamentals aligned, it's the only PARC stock knocking on breakout territory while the rest play catch-up.

