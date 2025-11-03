Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have entered a multi-year global partnership aimed at helping restaurants streamline digital operations and boost online sales through joint innovation and marketing initiatives. The collaboration will begin in the U.S. and Canada before expanding internationally in 2026.

Under the agreement, Uber will become the preferred food delivery marketplace for restaurants using Toast’s platform. The partnership will allow restaurant owners to manage promotions and local advertising on Uber Eats directly from Toast’s system, helping them attract new diners and increase revenue.

By integrating Toast’s point-of-sale technology with Uber’s logistics and delivery network, restaurants will gain better control over orders, deliveries, and the overall guest experience.

The companies will extend their delivery integrations—including Uber Eats, Uber Direct, and Toast Delivery Services—to Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

This expansion builds on their existing collaboration, which began in 2021 and grew in 2024, when they linked Toast Delivery Services with Uber Direct to help U.S. restaurants reduce fees and expand their delivery zones.

“Toast’s partnership with Uber is focused on jointly creating a more seamless, integrated experience that gives restaurants more control and flexibility to increase revenue, streamline operations, and attract new diners,” said Aman Narang, CEO of Toast.

Susan Anderson, Uber’s Global Head of Delivery, added that the collaboration “helps merchants unlock new revenue with less complexity—and gives diners more ways to discover and enjoy the restaurants they love.”

Uber continues to deepen its technology alliances, including a recent initiative to partner with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) globally on scaling autonomous driving, highlighting its push to combine AI innovation with logistics expertise.

Price Action: UBER shares were trading higher by 1.88% to $98.32 at last check Monday. TOST was down 0.97%.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock