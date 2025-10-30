BT, CrowdStrike Team Up To Bring AI Cybersecurity To UK Small Businesses

On Thursday, BT Group (OTC:BTGOF) announced it has partnered with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to launch BT Business Antivirus Detect and Respond, a cybersecurity service powered by CrowdStrike's Falcon Go platform.

The new offering targets small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom, delivering AI-driven protection with ongoing support from BT's security experts.

Many SMBs remain vulnerable to cyberattacks due to limited resources and expertise, with only a small portion using AI-based defenses, according to CrowdStrike's State of SMB Cybersecurity Survey.

The service combines BT's 24/7 managed support with CrowdStrike's AI-native technology to help SMBs prevent ransomware and data breaches. It is designed for easy deployment, offering real-time threat detection and response without adding operational complexity.

Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike's chief business officer, said the partnership aims to deliver "AI-powered protection once reserved for the world's largest enterprises" to UK SMBs, turning cybersecurity into "a business advantage."

Chris Sims, BT Business's chief commercial officer, said customers want simple, effective protection and that the collaboration brings "world-class security without added complexity."

The initiative aligns with CrowdStrike's wider strategy to strengthen its AI ecosystem.

On Wednesday, CrowdStrike's stock climbed after the Nvidia partnership announcement highlighted the company's expanding role in AI-powered cybersecurity. I

ts alliance with BT reinforces its position as a leader in intelligent digital defense.

The collaboration enhances BT's cybersecurity portfolio while broadening CrowdStrike's European footprint.

With cyber threats on the rise, the demand for cost-effective, AI-driven security continues to grow, benefiting both companies and investors focused on digital resilience.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were down 0.45% at $543.05 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $553.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.

