CrowdStrike Stock Climbing After NVIDIA Partnership Announcement

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to develop cybersecurity AI agents.

What Happened: CrowdStrike will expand its Agentic Security Platform to support the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, enabling organizations to build and deploy AI agents in federal and high-assurance environments.

According to Nvidia, The cybersecurity firm will integrate NVIDIA Nemotron open models, NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer and the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit through Charlotte AI AgentWorks to deliver autonomous, continuously learning AI agents for real-time threat detection and response across cloud, data center and edge environments.

The partnership aims to strengthen cybersecurity in AI factories, providing enhanced protection for organizations deploying advanced artificial intelligence systems in sensitive government and enterprise settings.

Analysts continue to hold a positive outlook on CrowdStrike, with several recently maintaining their bullish ratings. Notably, Oppenheimer maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating and increased the target price from $520 to $560 on Oct. 17. Meanwhile, RBC Capital also stood by its ‘Outperform’ rating, raising the target from $510 to $540 on Oct. 13.

In addition, Stephens & Co. kept its ‘Overweight’ rating and set a more ambitious target price of $590, up from $525 on Oct. 9. Wells Fargo also held its ‘Overweight’ rating, lifting the target from $550 to a high of $600 on Oct. 1. However, WestPark Capital reiterated a ‘Hold’ rating on Oct. 15, offering a more cautious perspective.

