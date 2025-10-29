Tesla's Cybercab May Get Steering Wheel, Pedals: '...Coming Around To Reality,' Says Ross Gerber

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could make a fundamental design change to the highly awaited Cybercab, which is slated to begin production next year.

Tesla Could Add A Steering Wheel To The Cybercab

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Tesla Board of Directors Chair Robyn Denholm said that the automaker was open to the idea of the Cybercab having traditional vehicle controls.

"If we have to have a steering wheel, it can have a steering wheel and pedals," Denholm said in the interview. She also said that the Cybercab could be Tesla's Model 2, a more affordable offering sitting below the Model 3 in the EV giant's lineup.

Ross Gerber's Suggestion Vindicated?

The news comes after investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber suggested that the automaker could add a steering wheel and pedals to the existing Cybercab platform to sell it as an affordable model in the lineup instead of trimmed-down Model Y and Model 3 variants.

"Take the gold cab. Put a steering wheel in it. Charge $30k for a gold 2 door tesla," Gerber said. Following Denholm's comments, the investor took to the social media platform X on Tuesday, quoting a post from Deepwater Asset Management's investor Gene Munster.

"Looks like tesla is coming around to reality. They need to sell this car to people," Gerber said in his post.

Tesla's Cybercab Spotted Testing Amid Elon Musk's Robotaxi Rollback

Meanwhile, Tesla's upcoming Cybercab has been spotted testing on multiple occasions at the Gigafactory in Texas as well as the automaker's facility in Fremont, California.

Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during the automaker's third-quarter earnings call last week, said that the Robotaxis in Austin would go driverless by the end of the year. However, the billionaire also walked back the promise of serving 50% of the U.S. population with Robotaxis, now aiming for deployment of the service in 8-10 major cities.

