Ross Gerber Has This Cybercab Suggestion For Elon Musk Amid Affordable Model Y Buzz: 'Put A Steering...'

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, has a suggestion for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk following the affordable Model Y's release.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

Put A Steering Wheel In The ‘Gold Cab,' Says Ross Gerber

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Gerber opined that Tesla should've considered using the Cybercab as a foundation for the affordable model in its lineup. "Take the gold cab. Put a steering wheel in it. Charge $30k for a gold 2 door tesla," Gerber said.

He added that the vehicle could've been popular and that customers would've wanted one. "But the CEO killed that car…" Gerber said, slamming Musk.

Ross Gerber's Tesla ‘Warning’

The post follows Gerber's earlier comments, where he issued a "warning" against buying a Tesla vehicle and instead urged customers to lease them. "If you buy this car, cheap model Y/3, you will lose money," Gerber said in the post, adding that purchasing the cheaper variants could translate to customers paying "$5,000 too much."

Dan Ives Remains Bullish

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities' analyst Dan Ives maintained his bullish views on Tesla following the release of the cheaper Model Y and Model 3, but conceded that the price difference between the Models and their already available trims left him "disappointed." He also predicted a $2 trillion market capitalization for Tesla based on the affordable models and Full Self-Driving (FSD) updates.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while boasting satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com