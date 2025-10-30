Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Applauds Nvidia's Move To Manufacture Blackwell AI Chips in Arizona: 'Well Done, Go Faster...'

On Wednesday, former Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger praised Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) decision to shift production of its most advanced AI chips to Arizona

Gelsinger Praises Nvidia's Arizona GPU Production As Milestone

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Gelsinger applauds Nvidia's decision to produce its Blackwell graphics processing units.

"I have been affirming for years the need to build our most advanced products in the US and very pleased to see this step being taken," Gelsinger wrote.

"We need to have more resilient supply chains for the world’s most important technology — semiconductors. Well done, go faster, build more, go faster, build bigger, go faster…"

Nvidia Begins US Production Of Blackwell Chips

His statement came after Huang revealed at the company's GTC conference on Tuesday that its Blackwell GPUs — the firm's most powerful artificial intelligence chips to date — are now in full production in Arizona.

Previously, Nvidia's top-tier GPUs were exclusively manufactured in Taiwan. Huang said the shift came after President Donald Trump urged him to "bring manufacturing back" to the U.S. about nine months ago.

Earlier this month, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) announced that the first Blackwell wafers had been produced in a Phoenix facility.

Intel-Nvidia Partnership Strengthens US AI Infrastructure

In September, Nvidia and Intel also deepened their collaboration to co-develop custom data center and PC products. The partnership will integrate Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing platforms with Intel's CPUs and x86 architecture.

As part of the agreement, Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel's stock.

Nvidia's stock has surged 14.81% over the past five days. According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, the company ranks in the 97th percentile for Growth and 93rd for Quality, highlighting its strong performance against competitors like Intel (INTC).

Photo Courtesy: drsergo on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.