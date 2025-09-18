Nvidia Breathes New Life In Intel Stock With $5 Billion Deal

Nvidia NVDA and Intel INTC announced a major partnership on Thursday to co-develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products.

The companies aim to accelerate workloads across hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets.

Intel stock climbed over 29% after the update, as the collaboration adds a second boost to the ailing chipmaker following the Trump administration's plans to invest in it.

Partnership Details

The collaboration will use Nvidia's NVLink to link Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing platforms with Intel's CPU (Central Processing Unit) (or the primary component of any computer or electronic device) and x86 ecosystem (or a family of CPU instruction set architectures (ISAs) initially developed by Intel).

For data centers, Intel will design custom x86 CPUs tailored for Nvidia's AI infrastructure platforms.

Intel will produce x86 system-on-chip (SoC) for PCs that integrate Nvidia RTX graphics processing unit (GPU) chiplets, powering high-performance machines that combine both companies' strengths.

As part of the deal, Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel's common stock at $23.28 per share, pending regulatory approval.

Nvidia dominates accelerated computing and CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) architecture, while Intel contributes leadership in x86, advanced packaging, and manufacturing scale.

Recent Intel Performance

Under President Donald Trump, Intel has been undergoing major changes as the U.S. government moved to take a 10% stake through the CHIPS Act to preserve its struggling foundry unit, which posted $3.1 billion in second-quarter losses.

Washington also secured rights to buy another 5% at $20 per share if Intel's foundry ownership falls below 51%, aiming to replicate the public-private model behind Taiwan Semiconductor's success.

Alongside government backing, Intel closed its $3.3 billion deal with Silver Lake on September 12, selling a 51% stake in Altera while retaining 49%.

Altera generated $816 million in revenue in the first half of 2025 with a 55% gross margin, helping Intel cut its 2025 adjusted operating expense target to $16.8 billion.

Intel's sweeping restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan includes reducing headcount to 75,000, creating a separate foundry board, and seeking a major 14A process customer for 2026.

Intel shares have gained more than 20% year-to-date, boosted by investor optimism and government support, while Taiwan Semiconductor surged 32% on AI demand.

Price Actions: Intel shares were up 29.08% at $32.10 premarket at the time of publication on Thursday. Nvidia is up 3.18%.

