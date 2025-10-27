Elon's Most Impactful Tweet Didn't Move Markets — It Shaped Tesla's Future

Sometimes Elon Musk's posts on social media platforms send cryptocurrencies soaring or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock spinning. But one of his most consequential posts on X (formerly known as tweets) didn't move any market — it quietly changed Tesla's future.

Track TSLA stock here.

The Tweet That Started It All

Back in November 2015, Musk posted a simple call to arms on X (then called Twitter):

"Ramping up the Autopilot software team at Tesla to achieve generalized full autonomy."

Among the replies, Ashok Elluswamy sent a short note expressing his desire to join the mission. That message caught Musk's attention — and earned him a place as the first engineer on Tesla's Autopilot team.

From A Tweet To Tesla's AI Brain

Nearly a decade later, Elluswamy now leads Tesla's AI and Autopilot division, the engine propelling Musk's vision of full self-driving. Under his leadership, Tesla's software has evolved from basic lane-keeping to real-time decision-making — powered by one of the world's largest vision-based neural networks.

What began as a simple tweet reply has become central to Tesla's push into the most valuable frontier of the EV industry — autonomy.

Tesla's Strength: Building, Not Buying

Musk, on Sunday, reminded followers that Tesla's growth has been "~90% organic."

The company didn't acquire its core strengths — it created them.

Elluswamy's story embodies that mindset. Tesla's AI capability wasn't bought off the shelf or through an acquisition. It was built, line by line, from a tweet that turned into a movement.

Why It Matters To Tesla Investors

For investors, this story is more than corporate folklore — it's a signal of Tesla's evolving moat. As competitors like Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo, Mercedes, and XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) lean on partnerships and acquisitions to advance autonomy, Tesla's in-house AI stack gives it tighter integration and faster iteration cycles.

If full self-driving becomes Tesla's next profit engine, Musk's 2015 tweet might turn out to be his most lucrative investment yet — one that built the brain powering Tesla's next valuation reset.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock