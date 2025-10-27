OpenAI reportedly projects that the U.S. economy could see substantial gains by 2030, provided the government invests heavily in AI infrastructure.

Surge In Skilled Labor Demand

In a regulatory filing, OpenAI projects a heightened demand for electricians, mechanics, and other construction trade workers in the next five years. The AI company estimates that it alone will need 20% of these existing workforces, as reported by Axios on Monday.

The company’s internal analysis suggests that the first $1 trillion invested in AI infrastructure could boost GDP by more than 5% over three years. The company views this as a pivotal opportunity for America's reindustrialization.

OpenAI further suggested broadening tax credits for AI-driven industries and leveraging AI to speed up federal permitting and environmental review processes. Chief Global Affairs Officer, Chris Lehane also urged the Justice Department to offer legal immunity to "responsible" AI companies engaged in child safety red-teaming and safety testing.

Lehane also urged the Office of Science and Technology Policy to prioritize closing the "electron gap" between the U.S. and China, and proposed setting an aggressive national goal of adding 100 GW of new energy capacity annually.

Massive $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Push

In September 2025, OpenAI, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), and SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) announced plans to build five new U.S. data centers as part of the $500 billion Stargate project, a significant private-sector effort to power the next wave of artificial intelligence. This project aligns with OpenAI’s recent filing and its commitment to bolstering the AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China AI competition has been a topic of discussion, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Chairman Joe Tsai suggesting that the U.S. adopt a more strategic and long-term approach to AI.

Rising Political And Economic Scrutiny

However, concerns have been raised about the growing influence of AI. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for the breakup of OpenAI, citing the potential consequences of AI’s rapid advancement. This sentiment may impact OpenAI’s plans and the broader AI industry.

Furthermore, experts have warned that while the AI sector booms, numerous other industries are quietly being squeezed by Donald Trump’s tariffs, creating a deceptive picture of the U.S. economy’s health. The impact of these tariffs could potentially affect the projected GDP growth from AI investment.

