Bernie Sanders Advocates OpenAI Breakup Citing 'Deeper Issue': 'We Gotta Be Prepared...'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed concerns about the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and called for the breakup of ChatGPT-owner OpenAI.

AI’s ‘Transformational Moment’

Speaking on “The Axios Show,” Sanders said that the potential consequences of AI’s rapid advancement are not being adequately addressed.

When asked if he feels OpenAI and ChatGPT should be broken up, he replied, “I do.” However, Sanders feels it is a “deeper issue.”

“We gotta be prepared to deal with it in all of its complexity,” Sanders remarked.

He highlighted the potential loss of jobs, diminished communication skills, and the rise of super-intelligent AI that could surpass human intelligence and take control.

“This is not science fiction,” Sanders said. “This is an enormously transformational moment.” He also questioned whether the American people and Congress have begun to fully comprehend the implications of AI.

See Also: Tim Cook Says US-Made Servers Will Power Apple Intelligence, Meeting $600 Billion Manufacturing Commitment Amid Trump’s Build-At-Home Push

Sanders Slams Bezos, Warns Of Job Threat

These comments come in the wake of Sanders’ recent criticism of Jeff Bezos for potentially replacing hundreds of thousands of jobs with robots at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sanders had warned that “Big Tech oligarchs are coming for your job.”

Earlier, a report from Sanders and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s minority staff had warned that AI and automation could potentially replace nearly 100 million U.S. jobs within the next decade, including roles in fast food, customer service, office administration, and even white-collar professions.

In August, Sanders praised residents of St. Charles, Missouri, for defeating a proposed data center project that raised concerns over corporate greed and its potential impact on the local community.

OpenAI’s Expanding Ecosystem

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has been at the forefront of AI development. Its ChatGPT model has been widely adopted across various industries.

Earlier this month, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) entered a multi-year deal with OpenAI, which could potentially challenge Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominance in the AI sector.

Additionally, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a collaboration with ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, to introduce AI-first shopping, allowing shoppers to buy directly through ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser, led to a drop in Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors