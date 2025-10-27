Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) stands at the heart of global chip production, symbolizing Taiwan's transformation into what many now call a "chip island."

Technology reporter Owen Lin highlighted this achievement in an interview with the Taipei Times on Saturday, using the platform to discuss and dispel common misconceptions regarding the global dynamics of the tech industry.

Lin said U.S. President Donald Trump misunderstood the situation when he claimed that Taiwan had "taken about 100 percent of our chips business."

In reality, Lin explained, Taiwan's chip industry fuels growth in the U.S., creating American jobs and supplying advanced, affordable semiconductors for major U.S. firms, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

These partnerships, he added, enable American products to compete and thrive worldwide.

Insights from ‘Chip Champion’ Author

Speaking at the Taipei launch of the English edition of his book, Chip Champion: The Triumph of Taiwan Semiconductor and Taiwan, Lin drew on his long-term observation of the company since its founding in 1987. His work examines how the Taiwanese chipmaker achieved global dominance.

U.S. Semiconductor Localization Hurdles

Lin also questioned the Trump administration’s goal of producing half of America's chips domestically within ten years with help from Taiwanese companies.

He said the plan faces serious hurdles, a shortage of skilled talent and profound cultural differences that would make such rapid localization difficult.

For the U.S. to successfully rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing base, Lin argued, it must collaborate with Asian allies, especially Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, which lead the world in chip materials, equipment, memory, and foundry technologies.

In the English foreword to his book, Lin wrote that Taiwan's success story reflects decades of strategic planning and relentless innovation.

At the book's launch event, former Taiwan Semiconductor deputy spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun joined Lin.

"Taiwan Semiconductor is a learning organization," Sun explained. "When problems arise, people don't point fingers; they identify the root cause, fix it, and make sure it never happens again." Lin's book describes this mindset as part of the company's ‘solid DNA.'

Strong Financial Performance and AI Catalyst

Taiwan Semiconductor stock has gained over 49% year-to-date, topping the NYSE Composite’s (which includes Taiwan Semiconductor) 14% returns as a key supplier of Nvidia’s graphics processing units, which are critical for AI, and chips for Apple’s products, including processors for iPhones and other devices.

Price Action: TSM stock was trading higher by 1.70% to $299.95 premarket at last check Monday.

