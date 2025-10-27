Safari graphical web browser developed by Apple Young boy chat on mobile phone.
October 27, 2025 3:35 AM 2 min read

Jack Dorsey Shares 'Maturity Is Realizing Safari Is Just Better' Meme As Browser Wars Heat Up With AI Debutants

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter — now X — and CEO of Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ), stirred the internet with a meme praising Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Safari browser just as Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google doubles down on AI-powered Chrome amid rising competition and legal scrutiny.

Dorsey's Meme Reignites The Browser Debate

Last week, Dorsey reposted a meme on X that jokingly said, "Maturity is realizing Safari is just better."

The meme used a bell-curve IQ chart to mock browser preferences — suggesting that both the least and most intelligent people use Safari, while average users juggle between Chrome, Firefox and others.

It is implied that Safari users, whether simple or enlightened, have figured out the balance between privacy, simplicity and Apple's ecosystem — while Chrome users overcomplicate things.

Sundar Pichai-Led Google Chrome's AI Push

The timing was uncanny. In September 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the integration of Gemini AI directly into Chrome, calling it the beginning of a new era in web browsing.

The update lets users summarize webpages, manage tabs, and even schedule meetings within the browser using AI.

Chrome's Competition And Legal Woes

Despite Chrome's 71.7% global market share, new AI browsers are entering the scene — including OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas and Anthropic's Claude agent.

BrowserMarket Share (September 2025)
Google Chrome71.77%
Safari13.90%
Microsoft Edge4.67%
Mozilla Firefox2.17%
Samsung Internet1.86%
Opera1.74%
Meanwhile, a U.S. court has also ruled that Google will not have to sell off Chrome or Android in its long-running antitrust case.

Photo Courtesy: kovop on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

