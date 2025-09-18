Sundar Pichai Declares 'Next Chrome Era' As Google Bakes Gemini AI Into Its Web Browser, Roll Out To Target Mac, Windows And Mobile Devices

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL)), has built its Gemini AI directly into the Chrome browser. CEO Sundar Pichai says this marks the beginning of a new era in web browsing.

Google Pushes AI Deeper Into Chrome

On Thursday, Alphabet announced that Gemini AI is being integrated into Chrome for U.S. users on Mac, Windows and mobile devices.

The update allows users to ask Gemini to summarize webpages, navigate across tabs, or perform tasks within a single tab, such as scheduling meetings or searching for content.

It integrates Gemini with core Google services, including Calendar, YouTube and Maps, enabling users to access tools without leaving their browser.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pichai highlighted Chrome's evolving role.

"From the beginning, we had clear goals for Chrome: simplicity, speed, and security. And now with AI, we have a chance to make the browser even safer, more intelligent and helpful," he wrote, adding, "Our next Chrome era is just beginning."

See Also: Ross Gerber Says Alphabet Stock Is ‘Inexpensive’: Analyst Cites 4 Factors Why Google-Parent Is Undervalued Compared To Mega Cap Peers

Agentic AI Features On The Way

Google said new agentic AI features are coming, building on an internal project called Project Mariner.

In the coming months, users will be able to ask Gemini to perform tasks such as booking a haircut or ordering groceries, expanding Chrome's role from browsing to active problem-solving.

Enterprise customers will also see Gemini features added to Google Workspace, with Google promising "enterprise-grade data protections," said Mike Torres, vice president of product in a blog post.

Competitive AI Browser Landscape

The move comes as AI startups launch their own browsers. OpenAI is developing a Chromium-based browser after debuting its Operator agent earlier this year.

Anthropic has released a browser-based Claude agent, while Perplexity introduced its Comet browser in July.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google will not have to sell off Chrome or its Android operating system, rejecting calls for forced divestitures.

The decision follows a five-year antitrust battle, in which the court previously found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in search.

Price Action: On Thursday, Alphabet's Class A stock rose 1% to close at $252.03, while Class C shares ended 0.99% higher at $252.33, per Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOGL remains on an upward trajectory across short, medium and long-term periods, with additional performance details available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Hadrian On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.