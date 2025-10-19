Dan Ives Says Robotaxi Rollout Across US, xAI Investment And Elon Musk's Pay Packet Will Be 'Major Focus' Of Tesla Earnings Call

Wedbush Securities investor and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Dan Ives is optimistic about the approval of CEO Elon Musk's new pay package during next month's shareholder meeting ahead of the automaker's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Robotaxi, Optimus And Cybercab Remain Major Focus, Says Dan Ives

The investor shared his thoughts in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday. "A major focus on Tesla's call will be the Robotaxi rollout across the US and volume production trajectory for Cybercabs/Optimus in 2026," Ives said in the post.

He also expressed confidence about Musk's pay package receiving shareholder approval. "We expect Musk pay package and xAI stake to be approved," Ives said.

Merger Talks, Optimus Push

A merger of Tesla and Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, or an investment into the company by the automaker, has been endorsed in the past by experts like Social Capital's founder Chamath Palihapitiya, as well as Deepwater Asset Management's investor Gene Munster.

Tesla has been pushing towards artificial intelligence and Robotics, as highlighted in the company’s Master Plan IV, which laid down Tesla’s roadmap for the coming years. Coinciding with the AI push, Musk predicted that the Optimus humanoid robot would account for over 80% of Tesla’s future value.

Cybercab Spotted Testing

In a video shared by influencer Sawyer Merritt on Sunday, we see the Tesla Cybercab up close in action for the first time since it was unveiled in October last year and spotted on multiple occasions. The Cybercab(s) can be seen driving autonomously, with one of the units halting at a stop sign at the automaker's Giga factory in Texas. The Cybercab also had the "Tesla Engineering Prototype V_001" written on the door panel.

Gary Black's Earnings Call Prediction, Ross Gerber On Cybercab's Alternate Use

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, predicted that Musk wouldn't answer questions regarding the removal of onboard safety operators from Tesla's Robotaxis during the upcoming earnings call. Tesla currently provides Robotaxis in Austin as well as a ride-hailing service in California.

The company also recently moved onboard safety operators in Austin to the driver's seat from the passenger seat, in a move likely to be the automaker's response to updated self-driving regulations in Texas.

Meanwhile, investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber suggested that Tesla should put a steering wheel in the Cybercab and sell it as a two-door, affordable Tesla model instead of the standard, trimmed-down variants of the Model Y and Model 3 as the affordable options in the lineup.

