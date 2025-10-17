Gary Black Predicts Elon Musk Won't Answer This Important Robotaxi Question Amid NHTSA FSD Probe

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, predicts that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wouldn't answer key questions related to the Robotaxi during the EV giant's third-quarter earnings call next week.

Robotaxi Safety Operators

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, the investor outlined that investors were "bulled up" on Tesla going into the annual shareholder meeting in November and the third quarter earnings call. "I'm still not certain Elon will answer the important question about when the safety monitor will come out of robotaxis," Black said in the post.

The investor also said that until Tesla moves safety operators out of the Robotaxis, it "will be supervised autonomy and shouldn't trade at a 177x P/E on 2026 EPS."

It's worth noting that Tesla's Robotaxi in Austin also operates on the highway, having moved the on-board safety operator from the passenger seat to the driver's seat. The move could be in response to a revision in Texas's self-driving regulations.

Tesla’s Earnings Call Questions

Meanwhile, the investor also highlighted that the questions Tesla had selected to be answered during the earnings call were "actually very good," but added the earnings could prove to be a non-catalyst. "The questions can give us a good view of the road ahead," Black said.

NHTSA FSD Investigation, Tesla Cybercab

The earnings come as NHTSA announced an investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology over traffic violations and accidents. However, Deepwater Asset Management investor Gene Munster believes the agency's probe into Tesla could actually be good for the company.

Meanwhile, the company's highly anticipated Cybercab was recently spotted at the Gigafactory in Texas, as well as at the Fremont, California facility, where it was reportedly undergoing testing.

Tesla’s FSD Lawsuits

Elsewhere, Tesla has been grappling with multiple lawsuits over the FSD system, with owners in California filing a class action lawsuit against the EV giant. Tesla also faces a lawsuit by owners in China, alleging that the company failed to provide the autonomous driving capabilities owners paid for when purchasing their vehicles.

