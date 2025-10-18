Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Went From 95% Market Share To 0% In China: 'I Think It's A Mistake For US Not To...'

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says the company's market share in China has collapsed from 95% to zero.

Huang Says ‘We Are 100% Out Of China'

Earlier this week, speaking at the Citadel Securities Future of Global Markets 2025 event, Huang said, "At the moment, we are 100% out of China."

He continued, "We went from 95% market share to 0%. I can't imagine any policymaker thinking that's a good idea—that whatever policy we implemented caused America to lose one of the largest markets in the world to zero."

Huang said that Nvidia's financial forecasts now assume no revenue from China.

"In all of our forecasts, if there are any shareholders out there, we're assuming zero for China. If anything happens in China—which I hope it will—it'll be a bonus," he said.

He added that China remains "the second-largest computer market in the world" and "a vibrant ecosystem," warning that cutting off access will harm both nations. "I think it's a mistake for the United States not to participate," he said.

See Also: Trump in Talks To Appear On CBS' 60 Minutes Just Months After Securing Eye-Watering $16 Million Settlement: Report

China Shifts To Domestic AI Suppliers

Nvidia's sales collapse follows escalating U.S.–China technology tensions. Beijing has reportedly instructed major firms—including ByteDance and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA)—to stop ordering Nvidia's AI chips, even those specifically designed to comply with export rules.

Chinese regulators have since widened their crackdown, citing security risks and declaring that domestic firms like Huawei Technologies and Cambricon now offer comparable performance to Nvidia's restricted chips.

US Chipmakers Feel The Fallout

Earlier this week, it was reported that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has also decided to exit from China's data center market after a 2023 ban crippled sales. Analysts say the ongoing trade war is accelerating China's self-sufficiency drive and eroding U.S. market leadership.

Previously, Huang cautioned that while restrictions may slow China's progress temporarily, the long-term effect could hurt American companies more.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, Nvidia ranks in the 97th percentile for Growth. Click here to see how it compares to AMD and other semiconductor leaders.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock