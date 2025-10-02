Trump in Talks To Appear On CBS' 60 Minutes Just Months After Securing Eye-Watering $16 Million Settlement: Report

President Donald Trump may soon return to Paramount Skydance's (NASDAQ:PSKY) CBS News, as his White House is in talks with 60 Minutes for a sit-down interview just months after his campaign won a $16 million settlement from the network's parent company.

White House, CBS Discuss Potential Interview

CBS's "60 Minutes" and the White House have been in discussions about an upcoming 60 Minutes interview with Trump, reported Semafor, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The administration reportedly wanted to schedule the conversation while the president was in New York last week for the United Nations General Assembly and Ryder Cup, but his schedule forced a delay.

CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker had been preparing to conduct the interview, the outlet reported.

The White House has requested that any conversation be aired unedited, the sources said.

White House and Paramount did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Trump's $16 Million Settlement With CBS Parent

The talks come months after Paramount, CBS's parent company, agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's team alleged the segment had been deceptively edited and amounted to election interference.

CBS denied wrongdoing and many legal experts argued the network could have prevailed in court. However, Paramount owner Shari Redstone advocated for a settlement amid the company's $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

The agreement did not include an apology.

Elizabeth Warren Raises Merger Concerns

The timing of the potential Trump interview intersects with broader scrutiny of Paramount Skydance. Earlier this month,

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized reports that the company may bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), warning that such consolidation threatens competition.

Warren has previously accused Trump of greenlighting the Paramount-Skydance merger under questionable terms, calling for investigations into what she described as a "big fat bribe."

If the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition materializes, it would merge Paramount Skydance's assets — including CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Paramount+ — with Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO, CNN and film franchises such as "Harry Potter" and DC Comics.

