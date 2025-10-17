Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) has partnered with autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) to develop and test SAE Level 4 self-driving vehicles in Europe.

The collaboration focuses on deploying battery-electric vans designed for robotaxi operations, with initial real-world testing to begin in Luxembourg later this year.

The companies signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to integrate Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platform with Pony AI’s autonomous technology, aiming to accelerate the rollout of hands-free, eyes-off vehicles across European cities starting in 2026.

Stellantis, through its Pro One commercial vehicle business, will apply its manufacturing expertise to produce medium-sized electric vans suitable for autonomous operations.

The vehicles will be based on the Peugeot e-Traveller model and will serve as scalable, efficient mobility solutions for both passenger and goods transport.

The partnership combines Stellantis’ vehicle platforms with Pony AI’s software to validate performance, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Executive Commentary

“Driverless vehicles have the potential to transform the way people move in our cities, offering safer and more affordable options for communities,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer.

Dr. James Peng, Pony AI’s founder and CEO, said the partnership leverages Stellantis’ European presence to accelerate Pony AI’s expansion in the region.

Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platform is an advanced platform upgraded to support SAE Level 4 capabilities through technology updates, adding key enablers such as system redundancies and advanced sensor suites compatibility to integrate an autonomous driving software stack.

Strategic Alignment with Electrification Goals

The collaboration aligns with Stellantis’ broader focus on electrification and mobility innovation, building on its plan to expand its $13 billion U.S. investment in electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Price Action: STLA shares were trading higher by 0.20% to $10.25 premarket at last check Friday. PONY was down 3.60%.

