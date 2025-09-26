Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY) said on Friday it has received a permit from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to begin autonomous driving trials in the emirate, as the firm moves closer to a commercial launch in the Middle East.

The approval builds on a partnership with Dubai’s RTA announced in May and a robotaxi unveiling in July. The two sides are advancing Level 4 autonomous mobility to support Dubai’s target of making a quarter of city trips driverless by 2030.

The announcement follows the Sept. 25 Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, where Pony AI displayed its autonomous tech and a planned Dubai robotaxi.

The event, held under the theme “Redefining Mobility: The Path to Autonomy,” highlighted Dubai’s plan to shift 25% of urban journeys to autonomous modes by 2030.

With the new permit, Pony AI has started pilot trials in select areas and plans a driverless commercial launch in 2026. Over time, the company aims to integrate ride-hailing into Dubai’s public transport network, in line with the city’s goals to boost safety, sustainability and mobility.

Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony AI, stated, “Dubai’s robust transport infrastructure, supportive policy environment, and public acceptance of emerging technologies give us confidence in promoting the large-scale adoption of autonomous driving technology. Building on our collaboration with local partners and regulators, we are committed to accelerating the deployment of our robotaxi services in Dubai and across the broader Middle East market.”

This year has marked a milestone for Pony AI, which began mass production of its seventh-generation autonomous driving system in April.

By August, its fleet had expanded to more than 500 vehicles, operating across 2,000 square km in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The company is also broadening its global footprint. Earlier this month it partnered with Qatar's Mowasalat to introduce self-driving technology and last week announced a tie-up with Singapore's ComfortDelGro.

Pony AI is additionally working with Uber (NYSE: UBER) to integrate its robotaxis into the ride-hailing app, with initial rollouts planned in the Middle East. Tests are also under way with Luxembourg operator Emile Weber, alongside 24/7 trials in Seoul's Gangnam district.

Price Action: PONY shares were trading lower by 3.05% to $20.66 at last check Friday.

