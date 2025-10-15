Microsoft And Nvidia-Backed Nscale Announce Large-Scale AI Project In US And Europe

Nscale unveiled an expanded partnership with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to deploy roughly 200,000 NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300 GPUs across Europe and the United States, marking an important AI infrastructure rollout.

The multi-country build, announced in London, leverages Nscale’s sites and its joint venture with Aker ASA, as well as collaboration with Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) on the effort.

The program spans four countries on two continents to deliver hyperscale NVIDIA AI capacity for Microsoft’s customers.

Also Read: Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, Taiwan Semiconductor Surge After Friday Dip On Trump's China Remarks, OpenAI-Broadcom AI Chip Deal

Initial phases are scheduled to start in 2026, with staged deliveries that pair new greenfield development and colocation footprints.

The plan also reinforces earlier commitments by Nscale and Microsoft to stand up the United Kingdom’s largest NVIDIA-powered supercomputer.

Nscale targets approximately 104,000 GB300 GPUs at a 240MW AI campus in Texas, leased from Ionic Digital, with services for Microsoft set to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

Nscale intends to expand the site to 1.2GW over time. Microsoft holds an option for a second phase of roughly 700MW beginning in late 2027, subject to future milestones and demand.

From the first quarter of 2026, Nscale plans to stand up approximately 12,600 GB300 GPUs at the Start Campus facility in Sines, Portugal, offering EU-based customers sovereign AI solutions.

In the U.K., Nscale’s Loughton AI Campus is slated to host approximately 23,000 GB300 GPUs from early 2027 in a 50MW installation that is scalable to 90MW. Separately, the Aker–Nscale joint venture in Narvik, Norway, is expected to deliver approximately 52,000 GB300 GPUs to Microsoft under a multi-year agreement.

“Nscale is proud to partner with Microsoft on this historic AI infrastructure contract,” said founder and CEO Josh Payne.

Microsoft’s president of Business Development and Ventures Jon Tinter added, “Together with Nscale, Microsoft is delivering cutting-edge AI infrastructure for our customers.”

The arrangement highlights the growing demand for high-performance computing among enterprises to train, fine-tune, and run AI models at a global scale.

Nscale, a vertically integrated AI cloud provider, says its facilities, orchestration stack and services are engineered to deliver sovereign-grade, sustainable capacity as next-generation workloads accelerate across regions.

NVDA Price Action: NVDA shares were trading higher by 2.26% to $184.09 premarket at last check Wednesday. MSFT shares were up by 0.24% to $514.81 premarket at the time of publication.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock