Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Drops $1.5 Billion Pay Packet To Snag Top AI Scientist From Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has hired Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Mira Murati's AI startup Thinking Machines Lab, marking another major addition to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive push to close the gap in advanced artificial intelligence.

Meta's Billion-Dollar Offer Wins Over Tulloch

Tulloch left Thinking Machines Lab to join Meta after being offered a compensation package that could be worth up to $1.5 billion over at least six years, including performance bonuses and stock incentives, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Thinking Machines Lab confirmed his departure to the Journal, saying, "Andrew has decided to pursue a different path for personal reasons."

The move follows Meta's unsuccessful attempt to buy out Murati's startup, after which Zuckerberg reportedly began approaching more than a dozen employees — including Tulloch — to recruit them directly.

Zuckerberg's AI Hiring Spree Intensifies

Zuckerberg has been on a hiring blitz, targeting top AI researchers from rival firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google DeepMind.

Previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that Meta offered some of its staff bonuses of up to $100 million to entice them to switch sides.

Industry Reactions Highlight Founders' Resolve

Yun-Ta Tsai, a senior staff engineer at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and former Nokia researcher, commented on X, formerly Twitter, "When working for a founder, you want to work for one willing to go bankrupt with their personal fortune despite low chances of success."

"That is very rare. Most people only want to retire sooner."

