Tim Cook To Depart, Steve Jobs' Lesson For Guy Kawasaki And More: This Week In Appleverse

Another week is over, and it’s time to catch up on the top stories that made headlines in the tech world. Here’s a quick look at what you might have missed.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in the news for various reasons, including a significant reshuffle at the top and the legacy of its co-founder, Steve Jobs. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) continues its growth streak, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) weighs in on the AI bubble debate.

Steve Jobs’ Lesson For Guy Kawasaki

Apple’s co-founder, Steve Jobs, taught Guy Kawasaki, the former chief evangelist at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), that meaningful change doesn’t come from small improvements but from bold leaps. Kawasaki shared this insight during the Inc. 5000 Conference, emphasizing the need to “jump to the next curve” for significant impact.

Read the full article here.

Apple Gears Up For Executive Shake-Up

Apple Inc. is preparing for a significant reshuffling of its top brass. The first move came from Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who stepped away from his operations duties in July and is slated to leave the company by the end of the year. The most notable change will be the exit of CEO Tim Cook, who is turning 65 next month.

Read the full article here.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s Growth Streak Continues

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 31.4% year-over-year increase in its consolidated net revenue for September 2025. The results reflect sustained global demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, particularly in AI and high-performance computing segments.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Urges Gen Z Entrepreneurs To Gain Work Experience Before Launching Startups – Benzinga

Fear Of An AI Bubble? This Time Is Different, Goldman Says

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, believes that the current AI-driven tech boom doesn’t fit the script of past financial bubbles. Despite soaring tech valuations and fears of another dot-com-style collapse, Oppenheimer pointed out key differences that make this cycle fundamentally healthier.

Read the full article here.

Former Apple Design Chief Has 20 Ideas For OpenAI Devices:

Jony Ive, the former Apple Inc. design chief, shared his ideas for OpenAI‘s family of devices. He emphasized the need for technology that makes users happy, fulfilled, peaceful, and less anxious.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.