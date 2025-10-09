ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), the Dutch giant supplying critical equipment to the global semiconductor industry, has announced key leadership changes, naming Marco Pieters as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Pieters, a company veteran, most recently served as Executive Vice President for the company’s Applications product area.

The shift is part of broader governance planning, as ASML’s Supervisory Board intends to appoint Pieters to the Board of Management following the company’s Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2026.

This move would expand the board from five to six members, a notable increase in executive oversight. At the same meeting, the Supervisory Board also intends to reappoint CFO Roger Dassen for a further four-year term and COO Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury for a two-year term, securing continuity in the finance and operations divisions.

Also Read: ASML Stock Falls As US Lawmakers Scrutinize China Dealings

Navigating Political and Market Dynamics

The announcement comes as ASML continues to navigate a complex geopolitical and regulatory landscape. On Monday, ASML confirmed to Reuters that Bruno Le Maire, France’s former finance minister, has stepped down as an advisor to its executive board.

Le Maire, who briefly served as France’s defense minister before the government collapsed hours after his swearing-in, had joined ASML in 2024 to advise on investment strategies supporting Europe’s semiconductor independence.

Despite this advisory change, ASML remains a pivotal player in the EU’s effort to build a resilient chip ecosystem amid rising U.S.–China tensions.

The company’s technology is instrumental in the chip boom, with its shares surging 43% year-to-date, outperforming the Nasdaq 100’s 20% gain, driven by soaring demand for AI chips that depend on ASML’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

The firm further cemented its commitment to the AI sector in September by investing 1.3 billion euros in French startup Mistral AI, becoming its largest shareholder.

However, ASML faces mounting export restrictions that bar shipments of EUV machines to China, thereby pressuring its access to one of the world’s biggest semiconductor markets as Chinese firms pivot to domestic deep-ultraviolet (DUV) alternatives.

ASML Price Action: ASML Holding shares were trading higher by 0.25% to $990.27 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock