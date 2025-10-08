Big Tech Earnings To Validate AI Spending Surge

Big Tech is gearing up for a blockbuster earnings season as surging enterprise demand for artificial intelligence propels growth across cloud giants, signaling what could be the next major leg of the AI investment boom.

Dan Ives of Wedbush predicts that Big Tech will lead a strong third-quarter earnings season, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence across the enterprise sector.

The analyst noted strong growth at cloud leaders such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), citing field checks that show accelerating adoption of AI tools and infrastructure.

Although some investors are cautious about valuations and the speed of AI-driven tech spending, he believes the market still underestimates the scale of the upcoming AI investment wave.

Ives expects this quarter’s results to be another “validation moment”, showing that early capital expenditures are only the start of what he predicts will be a $3 trillion AI spending cycle over the next three years, covering both enterprise and government sectors.

The “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is already underway, driven by tech giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), which the analyst calls the “Messi of AI”, Meta (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet, and Amazon.

He anticipates that tech stocks will continue gaining momentum into year-end, possibly rising another 7% or more, as the next leg of the AI revolution unfolds.

Ives described this moment in tech as a “1996 Moment,” signaling lasting transformation. The analyst views recent moves by OpenAI to increase investments in Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) as strong indicators of deepening enterprise demand.

These investments are already sending ripple effects across the broader AI ecosystem, benefiting second- and third-tier players, he said.

Ives views this shift as driving tremendous opportunities for software companies like Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), which are now well-positioned to benefit from the real-world application of generative AI.

According to Ives, 2025 marks a significant inflection point, with companies embracing AI to reduce costs and enhance productivity.

The rapid expansion of use cases is now powering a broader tech transformation, led by advancements in both software and semiconductors, the analyst said.

At the center of it all, he says, are Nvidia and Microsoft.

Nvidia remains the foundational player, with CEO Jensen Huang, the “Godfather of AI”, best positioned to understand global enterprise demand, Ives noted.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is accelerating its AI strategy, with Azure playing a key role in driving enterprise adoption, the analyst added.

Price Action: MSFT stock was trading higher by 0.08% to $524.40 at last check Wednesday. NVDA was up 1.60%.

