ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) confirmed that France's former finance minister Bruno Le Maire is no longer serving as an advisor to its executive board, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant told Reuters on Monday.

Le Maire, who had briefly served as France's defense minister before the government collapsed just hours after his swearing-in on Sunday, was initially named a special advisor to ASML in 2024.

In that role, he guided the company's leadership on investment strategies to strengthen Europe's semiconductor ecosystem, marking the EU's continued push to reduce dependence on Asian chipmakers.

Also Read: ASML Explores India As Geopolitical Risks Threaten China Business

ASML 52-Week High

ASML stock gained 49% year-to-date and hit a 52-week high, topping the Nasdaq 100 index's (which includes ASML) 18% returns. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which require ASML's essential Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines for manufacturing, has spurred the stock growth.

ASML, the leading producer of lithography machines used in advanced chip manufacturing, has played a central role in Europe's ambitions to expand domestic chip production.

In September, the company became the largest shareholder of French startup Mistral AI, investing 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as part of the firm's 1.7 billion euros fundraising round.

However, U.S.–China geopolitical tensions are taking a toll on ASML as export restrictions tighten access to its advanced lithography tools.

The Netherlands, under U.S. pressure, continues to block shipments of ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems to China, preventing domestic chipmakers from producing the most cutting-edge semiconductors used in Nvidia's top AI processors.

Chinese firms, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), are increasingly turning to locally developed deep-ultraviolet (DUV) machines to fill the gap.

ASML Price Action: ASML Holding shares were up 1.93% at $1052.09 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock