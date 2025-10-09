Elon Musk's Tesla Robot Masters Kung Fu Without Human Control — Jim Cramer Says Nvidia Tech Made It Possible

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new milestone in robotics over the weekend — sharing a video of the company's humanoid robot, Optimus, performing Kung Fu entirely without human control — a feat Jim Cramer said was made possible by Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) advanced AI technology.

Optimus Learns Kung Fu Without Human Guidance

Musk shared a new video of the Tesla robot performing Kung Fu drills with its trainer, writing on X, "Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu."

The footage shows Optimus greeting its human instructor before mirroring each movement — executing smooth blocks, stance shifts and coordinated arm motions with striking precision.

When a user asked if the robot was remotely controlled, Musk confirmed that the demonstration was fully autonomous, saying Optimus was operating completely on AI without teleoperation.

This marks a major leap from earlier demonstrations where the robot's actions — such as serving popcorn at a Tesla diner — were remotely controlled by human operators.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Calls Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee ‘A Great Start' Amid Brain Drain Fears: ‘What Country Has The Word Dream Behind It'

Cramer: Takes A Lot Of Nvidia To Make This Happen

CNBC's Mad Money host Cramer reposted Musk's video, writing, "Takes a lot of Nvidia to make this happen."

His comment highlights the deep technological ties between Musk's ventures and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which supplies the high-end GPUs powering Tesla's AI systems.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has previously praised Musk's ambitions, calling his company’s major customers and confirming that Musk's Colossus II supercomputer project alone will use more than 200,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Nvidia is also reportedly investing up to $2 billion in Musk's xAI venture to support its growing AI infrastructure.

Price Action: Tesla shares have climbed more than 15.66% year-to-date, while Nvidia has surged 36.73% over the same period, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tesla also scores highly in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings for Momentum and Growth, reflecting strong price trends across short, medium and long-term timeframes. Dive into a comprehensive analysis of the stock, including comparisons with its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Robert Way on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.