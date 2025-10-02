Elon Musk Is 'The Ultimate GPU,' Says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang—Predicts He Could Be The First To Hit A Gigawatt

In a recent podcast, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang compared Elon Musk‘s brain to the company’s chips, praising Musk’s unique abilities.

Huang likens Musk's Mind To A Supercomputer

Huang made the comparison on the “BG2 podcast,” hosted by Lex Fridman and John Carmack, on Friday, where he discussed Musk’s ability to retain vast amounts of information in his head. This unique capability, according to Huang, enables Musk to undertake complex tasks across his multiple companies.

“The way his brain works, the way he keeps scores of information in his head, it’s quite unique,” Huang said, comparing Musk to an Nvidia chip. “He’s the ultimate GPU.”

Musk is involved in the operations of at least five companies, working on technologies ranging from robots and self-driving cars to AI companions. He is also developing Colossus II, which he described as “the world’s first Gigawatt AI training cluster.”

Huang acknowledges the complexity of this project but believes that Musk’s ability to manage the interdependencies of these systems in his head gives him an edge.

Huang Backs Musk's Bold AI Plans With Nvidia Power

Huang is confident in Musk’s ability to succeed, especially given that Musk’s companies are major customers of Nvidia, with the Colossus II project alone comprising at least 200,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Meanwhile, Musk’s ambitious plans for AI development, including his goal to have the equivalent of 50 million Nvidia H100 GPUs online within the next five years, highlight the continued importance of Nvidia’s technology in the AI industry.

“I would not be surprised if he gets to a gigawatt before anybody else does,” said Huang.

Previous Praises For Musk’s Work Ethics

This isn’t the first time Huang has publicly acknowledged Musk’s exceptional work ethic and capabilities. In an interview from 2023, Huang shared insights into his own daily routine, which Musk later praised as “hardcore.” This recent comparison of Musk to a supercomputer further highlights the admiration Huang has for Musk’s unique abilities.

Despite his admiration for Musk, Huang has made it clear that he is very different from Musk. In a biography released earlier this year, Huang revealed that he dislikes science fiction and prefers to focus on building the hardware that tech leaders like Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman need.

In a latest development, Elon Musk has reached a new historic feat, becoming the world's first individual with a net worth of $500 billion, fueled by Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock surge, rising valuation of SpaceX, and the increasing worth of his AI company, xAI Holdings.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Nvidia stock surged 35.38%, while Tesla climbed 21.14%, respectively as per data from Benzinga Pro.

