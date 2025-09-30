Tesla Unveils 500 KW V4 Cabinet Fast Charger Station In California

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unveiled its latest V4 Supercharger, which will offer 500 kW of charging capacity.

Tesla's V4 Cabinet Charger Is Here

The news was shared by the company via a post on the social media platform X on Monday. The V4 Cabinet Supercharger offers over three times the power density and twice the number of stalls per cabinet, according to Tesla. "Higher throughput, higher efficiency, lower cost, faster deployments," the EV giant said.

The first supercharging station is in Redwood City, California. Globally, the company says it operates more than 70,000 Superchargers. Do note that only the Cybertruck can currently take advantage of the 500 kW capacity of the V4 Supercharger.

Tesla's Former Supercharger Team Develops Charging Rival

The news comes as members of the company's ousted Supercharger team recently founded Hubber, which aims to offer charging solutions for both passenger cars and fleet vehicles, as well as make dedicated charging stations for autonomous vehicles.

Tesla Urges Trump Admin To Rethink EPA Proposal

Meanwhile, Tesla has urged the Trump administration not to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which forms the basis of much of the U.S.'s climate action and emissions standards, as repealing the standards would “give a pass to engine and vehicle manufacturers for all measurement, control, and reporting of GHG emissions for any highway engine and vehicle," it said.

Ford And GM Offer EV Incentives

Elsewhere, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) are reportedly offering EV incentives to customers beyond the September 30 deadline via the automakers' financing arms.

The companies are doing so by paying a down payment to dealers through the financing companies, which would make the vehicles eligible for the EV credit. Doing so could help the dealers pass on discounts to the customers as the credit incentive would be factored into the price.

