Tesla's Ousted Supercharger Team Just Launched A Startup To Rival Elon Musk's Charging Empire

A group of former Tesla Inc. TSLA employees from the EV giant's Supercharger team has established a company focused on providing faster charging to taxis and commercial vehicles after being fired by Elon Musk last year.

Hubber Wants To Solve ‘The Urban Charging Gap'

Hubber, the company established by former Tesla employees Harry Fox, Connor Selwood and Hugh Leckie, seeks to bridge "the urban charging gap," Electrek reported on Sunday.

The company plans to establish charging stations across the UK by transforming old gas stations and warehouses into high-throughput charging stations for both passenger cars as well as fleet vehicles, the report said.

$81 Million Funding, Charging For Autonomous Vehicles

The company recently secured an investment worth approximately $81 million, which the report suggests could help Hubber expand into other regions outside of the UK. The company will also open doors to its first charging station in London on August 20.

Hubber is also targeting a potential charging station dedicated to autonomous vehicles like Robotaxis from the likes of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo.

UK Government Readies Charging Infrastructure Investment

The news comes as the UK government is readying an $84 million investment into a project to boost the country's charging infrastructure, with the government also planning to commit over $944 million through a subsidy package aimed at making EVs more affordable.

Tesla Slashes UK Lease Price, Critics Slam Elon Musk's Robotaxi Plans

Meanwhile, Tesla's sales woes continue to challenge Musk's company across multiple regions. To counter the poor UK sales as well as the mounting inventory, Tesla has reportedly slashed monthly payments for its vehicles in the country.

Tesla is also facing criticism from experts over its Robotaxi ambitions, with the former Waymo CEO John Krafcik saying that the company's autonomous ride-hailing service is not a Robotaxi due to the presence of a Tesla employee in the car.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Credit: Mike Tripp/The News Leader via Imagn