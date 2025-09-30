Tesla Says Owners In Australia, NZ Have Driven Over 621K Miles With Supervised FSD Within 2 Weeks Of Launch: '67 Laps Around Australia…'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has said that its vehicles in Australia and New Zealand have clocked in several hundred thousand miles of Supervised FSD.

67 Laps Around Australia

The company took to the social media platform X on Monday to share the news via a post. "In less than 2 weeks, owners have travelled 1 million kilometres on FSD Supervised in AU & NZ," Tesla's official handle for Australia and New Zealand said. The EV giant added that the distance covered was enough to run "67 laps around Australia." 1 million kilometres translates to approximately 621,371 miles.

Supervised FSD In Australia, Testing In Asia

The news comes as Tesla recently launched its supervised FSD service in the region, rumors for which emerged a month ago when an Australian journalist uploaded a video on the social media platform Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tesla also announced that it was conducting FSD testing operations in Japan as the company showcased a Tesla driving with an onboard testing driver and navigating the busy streets of a city in the country.

Elon Musk Hints At Possible FSD Update

Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to X to share what could be a hint towards an update for the system, which would allow a Tesla to navigate multi-level parking garages with the car's Summon function.

It's worth noting that Musk's new pay package, which could make him a trillionaire if all the milestones and conditions are met, also stipulates that Tesla must have over 10 million active FSD subscriptions for Musk to be able to receive a tranche of the compensation award. Tesla also recently revised the FSD's definition.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock